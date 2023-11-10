Ramaco Resources Inc (METCB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METCB) has surged by 16.63 when compared to previous closing price of 12.18, but the company has seen a 9.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METCB) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ramaco Resources Inc (METCB) by analysts is $14.50, The public float for METCB is 5.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.01% of that float. On November 10, 2023, the average trading volume of METCB was 38.06K shares.

METCB’s Market Performance

METCB stock saw an increase of 9.65% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.87% and a quarterly increase of 8.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.23% for Ramaco Resources Inc (METCB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.86% for METCB stock, with a simple moving average of 19.23% for the last 200 days.

METCB Trading at 20.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.82%, as shares surge +20.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METCB rose by +9.65%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.48. In addition, Ramaco Resources Inc saw 42.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for METCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.58 for the present operating margin

+33.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ramaco Resources Inc stands at +20.51. The total capital return value is set at 42.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.57. Equity return is now at value 24.03, with 12.89 for asset returns.

Based on Ramaco Resources Inc (METCB), the company’s capital structure generated 44.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.99. Total debt to assets is 22.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ramaco Resources Inc (METCB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.