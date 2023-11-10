QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST) has jumped by 0.84 compared to previous close of 10.72. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST ) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call November 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Robert Amparo – Senior Director, IR and Finance Doug Valenti – CEO Greg Wong – CFO Conference Call Participants Jonathan Bass – Stephens Inc. Jim Goss – Barrington Research Cal Bartyzal – Craig-Hallum Capital Group Dan Day – B. Riley Securities Bruce Goldfarb – Lake Street Capital Chris Sakai – Singular Research Operator Good day, and welcome to QuinStreet’s Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QNST is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for QuinStreet Inc (QNST) is $11.92, which is $1.11 above the current market price. The public float for QNST is 49.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.69% of that float. On November 10, 2023, QNST’s average trading volume was 451.83K shares.

QNST’s Market Performance

QNST stock saw an increase of -3.31% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.11% and a quarterly increase of 11.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.10% for QuinStreet Inc (QNST). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.71% for QNST’s stock, with a -3.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QNST stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for QNST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QNST in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $14 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QNST Trading at 11.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares surge +18.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNST fell by -3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.61. In addition, QuinStreet Inc saw -24.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QNST starting from Valenti Douglas, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $9.00 back on Sep 18. After this action, Valenti Douglas now owns 1,857,279 shares of QuinStreet Inc, valued at $22,500 using the latest closing price.

Valenti Douglas, the Chief Executive Officer of QuinStreet Inc, purchase 2,500 shares at $9.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Valenti Douglas is holding 1,854,779 shares at $23,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.59 for the present operating margin

+8.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuinStreet Inc stands at -11.86. The total capital return value is set at -7.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.44. Equity return is now at value -29.63, with -20.62 for asset returns.

Based on QuinStreet Inc (QNST), the company’s capital structure generated 1.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.95. Total debt to assets is 1.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of QuinStreet Inc (QNST) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.