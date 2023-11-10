Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) is $138.72, which is $16.66 above the current market price. The public float for QCOM is 1.11B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QCOM on November 10, 2023 was 7.74M shares.

The stock of Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has increased by 1.63 when compared to last closing price of 120.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-11-09 that The move comes as major players pursue the nascent market to connect unmodified phones directly to satellites.

QCOM’s Market Performance

Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) has seen a 2.12% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.51% gain in the past month and a 7.05% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for QCOM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.85% for QCOM’s stock, with a 3.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QCOM stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for QCOM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QCOM in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $125 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QCOM Trading at 9.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +12.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QCOM rose by +1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.79. In addition, Qualcomm, Inc. saw 11.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QCOM starting from THOMPSON JAMES H, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $120.11 back on Nov 09. After this action, THOMPSON JAMES H now owns 243,795 shares of Qualcomm, Inc., valued at $1,201,132 using the latest closing price.

CATHEY JAMES J, the Chief Commercial Officer of Qualcomm, Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $112.28 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that CATHEY JAMES J is holding 4,745 shares at $112,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.15 for the present operating margin

+55.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualcomm, Inc. stands at +20.49. The total capital return value is set at 24.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.35. Equity return is now at value 37.07, with 14.67 for asset returns.

Based on Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 74.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.68. Total debt to assets is 31.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.