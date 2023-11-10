Presto Automation Inc (PRST) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ: PRST) has plunged by -10.78 when compared to previous closing price of 1.16, but the company has seen a -21.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-13 that Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Adam Rogers – Head of Investor Relations Xavier Casanova – Chief Executive Officer Stanley Mbugua – Chief Accounting Officer Conference Call Participants Brian Dobson – Chardan Capital Markets Michael Latimore – Northland Capital Markets Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Presto Automation Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ: PRST) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRST is 2.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PRST is $1.50, which is $0.47 above the current price. The public float for PRST is 22.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRST on November 10, 2023 was 163.04K shares.

PRST’s Market Performance

PRST stock saw a decrease of -21.59% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -33.23% and a quarterly a decrease of -69.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.95% for Presto Automation Inc (PRST). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.37% for PRST stock, with a simple moving average of -64.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRST stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for PRST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRST in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $5 based on the research report published on June 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRST Trading at -51.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.22%, as shares sank -25.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRST fell by -21.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3507. In addition, Presto Automation Inc saw -54.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRST starting from Cleveland Avenue Food & Bevera, who purchase 1,500,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Oct 16. After this action, Cleveland Avenue Food & Bevera now owns 10,000,000 shares of Presto Automation Inc, valued at $3,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Mosher Dan, the PRESIDENT of Presto Automation Inc, sale 7,117 shares at $2.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 25, which means that Mosher Dan is holding 303,113 shares at $20,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-215.83 for the present operating margin

+1.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Presto Automation Inc stands at -131.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Presto Automation Inc (PRST) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.