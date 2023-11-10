PowerFleet Inc (PWFL) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PWFL is 1.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PowerFleet Inc (PWFL) is $6.50, which is $4.42 above the current market price. The public float for PWFL is 31.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.44% of that float. On November 10, 2023, PWFL’s average trading volume was 290.68K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

PWFL) stock’s latest price update

PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ: PWFL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.52 in relation to its previous close of 1.99. However, the company has experienced a 19.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-10 that PowerFleet Inc has announced a merger with South African fleet manager MiX Telematics to form what they said will be one of the largest mobile asset Internet of Things (IoT) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) providers worldwide. In a statement, the companies said the combination “will form a scaled, global entity of choice focused on helping customers save lives, time, and money by solving mission-critical business challenges including safety and risk management, compliance, sustainability, and operational efficiency.

PWFL’s Market Performance

PowerFleet Inc (PWFL) has experienced a 19.54% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.17% drop in the past month, and a -0.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.28% for PWFL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.16% for PWFL’s stock, with a -20.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PWFL Trading at 0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.54%, as shares sank -3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWFL rose by +19.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9400. In addition, PowerFleet Inc saw -22.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWFL starting from CASEY MICHAEL J, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.97 back on Nov 21. After this action, CASEY MICHAEL J now owns 174,763 shares of PowerFleet Inc, valued at $59,356 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.14 for the present operating margin

+47.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for PowerFleet Inc stands at -5.18. The total capital return value is set at -3.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.28. Equity return is now at value -1.51, with -0.98 for asset returns.

Based on PowerFleet Inc (PWFL), the company’s capital structure generated 21.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.51. Total debt to assets is 13.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PowerFleet Inc (PWFL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.