Portland General Electric Co’s (POR) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Portland General Electric Co (POR) has gone down by -3.09% for the week, with a -5.05% drop in the past month and a -14.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.28% for POR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.76% for POR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Portland General Electric Co (NYSE: POR) Right Now?

Portland General Electric Co (NYSE: POR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Portland General Electric Co (POR) is $46.89, which is $6.45 above the current market price. The public float for POR is 100.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of POR on November 10, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

POR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Portland General Electric Co (NYSE: POR) has dropped by -0.20 compared to previous close of 40.52. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Nick White – Manager, Investor Relations Maria Pope – President & Chief Executive Officer Joe Trpik – Senior Vice President of Finance & Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Shahriar Pourreza – Guggenheim Partners Richard Sunderland – JPMorgan Julien Dumoulin-Smith – Bank of America Nicholas Campanella – Barclays Gregg Orrill – UBS Andrew Levi – HITE Hedge Asset Management Travis Miller – Morningstar, Inc Operator Good morning, everyone. And welcome to Portland General Electric Company’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call.

POR Trading at -3.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -2.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POR fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.70. In addition, Portland General Electric Co saw -17.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POR starting from Mersereau Anne Frances, who sale 10,891 shares at the price of $44.16 back on Aug 25. After this action, Mersereau Anne Frances now owns 7,071 shares of Portland General Electric Co, valued at $480,947 using the latest closing price.

Mersereau Anne Frances, the Vice President of Portland General Electric Co, sale 1,071 shares at $46.83 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Mersereau Anne Frances is holding 17,962 shares at $50,155 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.67 for the present operating margin

+4.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Portland General Electric Co stands at +9.27. The total capital return value is set at -6.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.65. Equity return is now at value 6.97, with 2.06 for asset returns.

Based on Portland General Electric Co (POR), the company’s capital structure generated 143.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.90. Total debt to assets is 37.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Portland General Electric Co (POR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.