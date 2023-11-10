Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: PDM) is 12.49x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PDM is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM) is $9.83, which is $4.25 above the current market price. The public float for PDM is 121.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.20% of that float. On November 10, 2023, PDM’s average trading volume was 1.22M shares.

PDM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: PDM) has dropped by -4.78 compared to previous close of 5.86. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that Office REIT, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, is outperforming over the past month, up nearly 20%. The positive performance follows a strong quarterly showing, one that included positive updates on their single largest tenant. The renewal update for U.S. Bancorp clears the air of the last major risk factor behind debt refinancing and the dividend payout, both of which were addressed previously.

PDM’s Market Performance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM) has seen a -3.96% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.33% gain in the past month and a -22.18% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.35% for PDM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.20% for PDM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for PDM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PDM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $26 based on the research report published on January 07, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

PDM Trading at -3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +5.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDM fell by -3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.42. In addition, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc saw -39.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDM starting from Swope Jeffrey L., who purchase 70,000 shares at the price of $7.16 back on Mar 20. After this action, Swope Jeffrey L. now owns 197,518 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc, valued at $501,473 using the latest closing price.

BARRETT KELLY HEFNER, the Director of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $7.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that BARRETT KELLY HEFNER is holding 45,762 shares at $70,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.16 for the present operating margin

+23.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc stands at +29.99. The total capital return value is set at 2.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.22. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 1.34 for asset returns.

Based on Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM), the company’s capital structure generated 110.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.48. Total debt to assets is 49.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.