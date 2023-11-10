Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corp. (NYSE: PH) has increased by 0.53 when compared to last closing price of 410.66. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-11-09 that The “Halftime Report” traders debate the biggest analyst calls of the day

Is It Worth Investing in Parker-Hannifin Corp. (NYSE: PH) Right Now?

Parker-Hannifin Corp. (NYSE: PH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PH is 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PH is $461.82, which is $49.0 above the current price. The public float for PH is 127.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PH on November 10, 2023 was 660.35K shares.

PH’s Market Performance

PH’s stock has seen a 2.04% increase for the week, with a 1.36% rise in the past month and a -0.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for Parker-Hannifin Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.10% for PH stock, with a simple moving average of 13.01% for the last 200 days.

PH Trading at 5.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +1.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PH rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $385.74. In addition, Parker-Hannifin Corp. saw 41.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PH starting from SCAMINACE JOSEPH, who sale 1,660 shares at the price of $409.91 back on Sep 12. After this action, SCAMINACE JOSEPH now owns 5,487 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp., valued at $680,451 using the latest closing price.

Leombruno Todd M., the EVP & CFO of Parker-Hannifin Corp., sale 5,002 shares at $416.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Leombruno Todd M. is holding 11,656 shares at $2,081,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.89 for the present operating margin

+33.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Parker-Hannifin Corp. stands at +10.93. The total capital return value is set at 14.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.96. Equity return is now at value 24.27, with 7.88 for asset returns.

Based on Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH), the company’s capital structure generated 123.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.34. Total debt to assets is 42.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.