Paragon 28 Inc (FNA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE: FNA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.35 compared to its previous closing price of 9.61. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that Paragon 28, Inc. (FNA) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE: FNA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Paragon 28 Inc (FNA) by analysts is $17.71, which is $8.71 above the current market price. The public float for FNA is 46.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.24% of that float. On November 10, 2023, the average trading volume of FNA was 353.10K shares.

FNA’s Market Performance

FNA’s stock has seen a -4.46% decrease for the week, with a -15.17% drop in the past month and a -40.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.64% for Paragon 28 Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.89% for FNA’s stock, with a -42.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FNA Trading at -21.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.73%, as shares sank -7.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNA fell by -4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.13. In addition, Paragon 28 Inc saw -52.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNA starting from SCHNETTLER THOMAS P, who sale 6,900 shares at the price of $18.54 back on Jun 14. After this action, SCHNETTLER THOMAS P now owns 29,129 shares of Paragon 28 Inc, valued at $127,952 using the latest closing price.

WRIGHT KRISTINA, the Director of Paragon 28 Inc, sale 6,800 shares at $18.58 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that WRIGHT KRISTINA is holding 24,641 shares at $126,345 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.90 for the present operating margin

+74.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paragon 28 Inc stands at -37.12. The total capital return value is set at -17.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.05. Equity return is now at value -36.40, with -24.19 for asset returns.

Based on Paragon 28 Inc (FNA), the company’s capital structure generated 31.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.09. Total debt to assets is 17.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Paragon 28 Inc (FNA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.