Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ: PANL) has surged by 7.63 when compared to previous closing price of 5.90, but the company has seen a 4.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Pangaea Logistics (PANL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.52 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ: PANL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ: PANL) is above average at 7.01x. The 36-month beta value for PANL is also noteworthy at 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for PANL is $8.25, which is $1.9 above than the current price. The public float for PANL is 24.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.74% of that float. The average trading volume of PANL on November 10, 2023 was 156.11K shares.

PANL’s Market Performance

The stock of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL) has seen a 4.79% increase in the past week, with a 5.13% rise in the past month, and a 5.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for PANL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.23% for PANL’s stock, with a 3.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANL stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for PANL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PANL in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $7.50 based on the research report published on August 03, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PANL Trading at 9.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANL rose by +4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.99. In addition, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd saw 23.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANL starting from ROSENFELD ERIC, who sale 54,737 shares at the price of $6.75 back on Jun 29. After this action, ROSENFELD ERIC now owns 273,507 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, valued at $369,234 using the latest closing price.

Sgro David, the Director of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, sale 10,236 shares at $6.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that Sgro David is holding 51,310 shares at $69,048 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.55 for the present operating margin

+18.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 17.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.38. Equity return is now at value 13.54, with 5.49 for asset returns.

Based on Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL), the company’s capital structure generated 95.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.80. Total debt to assets is 40.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.