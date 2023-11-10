Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) Stock Faces 8.35% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) has gone down by -15.25% for the week, with a -10.82% drop in the past month and a -50.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.21% for PGY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.00% for PGY’s stock, with a -14.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PGY) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 7.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) is $3.55, which is $2.35 above the current market price. The public float for PGY is 298.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PGY on November 10, 2023 was 6.67M shares.

PGY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PGY) has plunged by -5.91 when compared to previous closing price of 1.27, but the company has seen a -15.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Jency John – Head of IR Gal Krubiner – CEO Michael Kurlander – CFO Conference Call Participants Michael Legg – The Benchmark Company Joseph Vafi – Canaccord Genuity David Scharf – JMP Securities David Chiaverini – Wedbush Securities Hal Goetsch – B.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGY stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PGY by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PGY in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $2.75 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PGY Trading at -23.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.35%, as shares sank -8.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGY fell by -15.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2658. In addition, Pagaya Technologies Ltd saw -3.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.96 for the present operating margin

+34.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pagaya Technologies Ltd stands at -44.11. The total capital return value is set at -41.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.55. Equity return is now at value -26.84, with -13.04 for asset returns.

Based on Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY), the company’s capital structure generated 38.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.72. Total debt to assets is 20.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.