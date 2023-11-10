Owens Corning (OC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has dropped by -0.52 compared to previous close of 122.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Owens Corning (OC) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is above average at 9.38x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.48.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Owens Corning (OC) is $142.86, which is $21.14 above the current market price. The public float for OC is 88.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OC on November 10, 2023 was 795.98K shares.

OC’s Market Performance

OC’s stock has seen a 2.68% increase for the week, with a -10.87% drop in the past month and a -13.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for Owens Corning The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.84% for OC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $143 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OC Trading at -6.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -5.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OC rose by +2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.33. In addition, Owens Corning saw 42.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OC starting from MORRIS W HOWARD, who sale 350 shares at the price of $122.05 back on Nov 06. After this action, MORRIS W HOWARD now owns 41,045 shares of Owens Corning, valued at $42,718 using the latest closing price.

Fister Todd W, the President, Insulation of Owens Corning, sale 5,375 shares at $136.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Fister Todd W is holding 26,067 shares at $732,236 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.52 for the present operating margin

+27.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens Corning stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.45. Equity return is now at value 24.40, with 10.91 for asset returns.

Based on Owens Corning (OC), the company’s capital structure generated 70.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.34. Total debt to assets is 29.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Owens Corning (OC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.