Ouster Inc (OUST) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OUST is 2.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ouster Inc (OUST) is $9.86, which is $5.74 above the current market price. The public float for OUST is 20.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.53% of that float. On November 10, 2023, OUST’s average trading volume was 620.20K shares.

Ouster Inc (NYSE: OUST)’s stock price has dropped by -5.94 in relation to previous closing price of 4.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Angus Pacala – Chief Executive Officer Mark Weinswig – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Kevin Garrigan – WestPark Capital Operator Hello. Welcome to Ouster’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

OUST’s Market Performance

OUST’s stock has fallen by -4.63% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.71% and a quarterly drop of -37.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.49% for Ouster Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.56% for OUST’s stock, with a -38.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OUST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OUST stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for OUST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OUST in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OUST Trading at -10.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares sank -6.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUST fell by -4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.17. In addition, Ouster Inc saw -52.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OUST starting from SPENCER DARIEN, who sale 243 shares at the price of $4.65 back on Sep 18. After this action, SPENCER DARIEN now owns 261,781 shares of Ouster Inc, valued at $1,130 using the latest closing price.

BOULET VIRGINIA, the Director of Ouster Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $4.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that BOULET VIRGINIA is holding 153,089 shares at $46,795 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OUST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-354.44 for the present operating margin

+26.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ouster Inc stands at -337.71. The total capital return value is set at -57.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.26. Equity return is now at value -168.84, with -117.38 for asset returns.

Based on Ouster Inc (OUST), the company’s capital structure generated 32.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.67. Total debt to assets is 21.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ouster Inc (OUST) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.