Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) is $20.50, which is $9.87 above the current market price. The public float for OFIX is 35.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OFIX on November 10, 2023 was 630.17K shares.

OFIX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX) has dropped by -10.37 compared to previous close of 11.86. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OFIX’s Market Performance

OFIX’s stock has fallen by -9.07% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.43% and a quarterly drop of -46.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.69% for Orthofix Medical Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.17% for OFIX’s stock, with a -39.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OFIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OFIX stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for OFIX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OFIX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $12 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OFIX Trading at -20.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OFIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares sank -11.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OFIX fell by -9.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.64. In addition, Orthofix Medical Inc saw -48.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OFIX starting from Hinrichs James F., who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $13.47 back on Sep 14. After this action, Hinrichs James F. now owns 86,153 shares of Orthofix Medical Inc, valued at $101,025 using the latest closing price.

Kenny Kevin J., the President of Global Spine of Orthofix Medical Inc, sale 3,876 shares at $19.00 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Kenny Kevin J. is holding 142,431 shares at $73,644 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OFIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.27 for the present operating margin

+71.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orthofix Medical Inc stands at -4.29. The total capital return value is set at -7.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.49. Equity return is now at value -24.06, with -17.34 for asset returns.

Based on Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX), the company’s capital structure generated 7.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.40. Total debt to assets is 5.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.