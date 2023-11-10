ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: ON)’s stock price has soared by 2.78 in relation to previous closing price of 64.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-09 that It’s one thing to understand what the S&P 500 is doing, by tracking the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust NYSEARCA: SPY. But drilling down a little more gives you a better indication of market breadth, or lack thereof, as well as what sectors might be poised for rallies or reversals.

Is It Worth Investing in ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: ON) Right Now?

ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: ON) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for ON is at 1.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ON is $87.91, which is $21.77 above the current market price. The public float for ON is 428.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.50% of that float. The average trading volume for ON on November 10, 2023 was 6.48M shares.

ON’s Market Performance

The stock of ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) has seen a -3.09% decrease in the past week, with a -28.92% drop in the past month, and a -31.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for ON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.18% for ON’s stock, with a -23.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ON stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ON by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ON in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $60 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ON Trading at -24.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -25.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ON fell by -3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.93. In addition, ON Semiconductor Corp. saw 6.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ON starting from COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR, who sale 1,005 shares at the price of $96.62 back on Sep 12. After this action, COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR now owns 31,045 shares of ON Semiconductor Corp., valued at $97,103 using the latest closing price.

COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR, the Chief Accounting Officer of ON Semiconductor Corp., sale 2,795 shares at $99.18 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR is holding 32,050 shares at $277,208 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.36 for the present operating margin

+47.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for ON Semiconductor Corp. stands at +22.85. The total capital return value is set at 31.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.19. Equity return is now at value 33.87, with 18.25 for asset returns.

Based on ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON), the company’s capital structure generated 56.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.21. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.