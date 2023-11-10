Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Omnicom Group, Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is above average at 10.89x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC) is $90.40, which is $15.42 above the current market price. The public float for OMC is 195.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OMC on November 10, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

Omnicom Group, Inc. (NYSE: OMC)’s stock price has plunge by -0.91relation to previous closing price of 75.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.11% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that The Zacks Advertising and Marketing industry is expected to gradually reach the pre-pandemic healthy levels with an increase in service activities. OMC, NCMI and HHS are likely to ride on the digital marketing surge and client-centric strategies.

OMC’s Market Performance

Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC) has experienced a -2.11% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.19% rise in the past month, and a -6.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for OMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.45% for OMC’s stock, with a -13.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OMC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OMC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $88 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OMC Trading at -1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMC fell by -2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.29. In addition, Omnicom Group, Inc. saw -8.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMC starting from Castellaneta Andrew, who sale 3,300 shares at the price of $76.57 back on Nov 02. After this action, Castellaneta Andrew now owns 30,014 shares of Omnicom Group, Inc., valued at $252,683 using the latest closing price.

RICE LINDA JOHNSON, the Director of Omnicom Group, Inc., sale 467 shares at $80.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that RICE LINDA JOHNSON is holding 9,591 shares at $37,472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.37 for the present operating margin

+18.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omnicom Group, Inc. stands at +9.21. The total capital return value is set at 20.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.41. Equity return is now at value 46.71, with 5.68 for asset returns.

Based on Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC), the company’s capital structure generated 206.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.33. Total debt to assets is 24.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 199.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.