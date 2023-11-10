Nova Ltd (NVMI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Nova Ltd (NASDAQ: NVMI) has increased by 4.93 when compared to last closing price of 101.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Miri Segal – CEO-MS-IR LLC Gaby Waisman – President and Chief Executive Officer Dror David – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Vivek Arya – Bank of America Securities Charles Shi – Needham & Company Vedvati Shrotre – Jefferies Operator Good day, and welcome to the Nova Limited Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. All participants will be in the listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Nova Ltd (NASDAQ: NVMI) Right Now?

Nova Ltd (NASDAQ: NVMI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NVMI is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NVMI is 28.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVMI on November 10, 2023 was 124.50K shares.

NVMI’s Market Performance

NVMI stock saw a decrease of 7.66% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.11% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.49% for Nova Ltd (NVMI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.02% for NVMI’s stock, with a 1.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NVMI Trading at -1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVMI rose by +7.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.54. In addition, Nova Ltd saw 30.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.73 for the present operating margin

+55.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nova Ltd stands at +24.57. The total capital return value is set at 19.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.02. Equity return is now at value 22.91, with 13.99 for asset returns.

Based on Nova Ltd (NVMI), the company’s capital structure generated 41.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.54. Total debt to assets is 24.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nova Ltd (NVMI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.