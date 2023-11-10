nLIGHT Inc (LASR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

nLIGHT Inc (NASDAQ: LASR)’s stock price has plunge by 5.70relation to previous closing price of 9.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 15.57% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Joe Corso – Chief Financial Officer Scott Keeney – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Jim Ricchiuti – Needham & Co. Greg Palm – Craig-Hallum Capital Group Ruben Roy – Stifel Nicholas Operator Good day, and welcome to the nLIGHT Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in nLIGHT Inc (NASDAQ: LASR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LASR is 2.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for nLIGHT Inc (LASR) is $14.75, which is $4.73 above the current market price. The public float for LASR is 44.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.86% of that float. On November 10, 2023, LASR’s average trading volume was 182.97K shares.

LASR’s Market Performance

The stock of nLIGHT Inc (LASR) has seen a 15.57% increase in the past week, with a 1.42% rise in the past month, and a -7.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.03% for LASR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.11% for LASR stock, with a simple moving average of -13.81% for the last 200 days.

LASR Trading at 1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LASR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares surge +4.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LASR rose by +15.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.96. In addition, nLIGHT Inc saw -1.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LASR starting from Nias James, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $14.76 back on Jun 14. After this action, Nias James now owns 48,124 shares of nLIGHT Inc, valued at $14,760 using the latest closing price.

Nias James, the Chief Accounting Officer of nLIGHT Inc, sale 975 shares at $10.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Nias James is holding 43,303 shares at $10,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LASR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.16 for the present operating margin

+21.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for nLIGHT Inc stands at -22.55. The total capital return value is set at -16.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.18. Equity return is now at value -18.74, with -15.45 for asset returns.

Based on nLIGHT Inc (LASR), the company’s capital structure generated 5.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.45. Total debt to assets is 4.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of nLIGHT Inc (LASR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.