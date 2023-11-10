NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) is above average at 19.97x. The 36-month beta value for NTES is also noteworthy at 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 34 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NTES is $910.52, which is $11.47 above than the current price. The public float for NTES is 625.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.48% of that float. The average trading volume of NTES on November 10, 2023 was 902.71K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

NTES) stock’s latest price update

NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.76 in relation to its previous close of 112.12. However, the company has experienced a 2.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Stocks nearing or breaking 52-week highs reflect considerable momentum, with positive earnings estimates from analysts commonly providing the fuel needed to continue climbing.

NTES’s Market Performance

NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) has experienced a 2.92% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.85% rise in the past month, and a 9.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for NTES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.84% for NTES stock, with a simple moving average of 18.43% for the last 200 days.

NTES Trading at 9.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +5.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTES rose by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.03. In addition, NetEase Inc ADR saw 55.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.34 for the present operating margin

+54.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetEase Inc ADR stands at +20.43. The total capital return value is set at 15.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.98. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 15.32 for asset returns.

Based on NetEase Inc ADR (NTES), the company’s capital structure generated 27.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.37. Total debt to assets is 16.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In summary, NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.