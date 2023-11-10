Navigating the Volatility of Morgan Stanley’s (MS) Stock

In the past week, MS stock has gone down by -2.48%, with a monthly decline of -4.43% and a quarterly plunge of -14.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.34% for Morgan Stanley The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.59% for MS’s stock, with a -13.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Right Now?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Morgan Stanley (MS) is $89.41, which is $15.05 above the current market price. The public float for MS is 1.28B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MS on November 10, 2023 was 8.11M shares.

MS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has increased by 0.24 when compared to last closing price of 74.19.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-09 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will announce its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET). A conference call to discuss the results will be held on January 16, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. (ET). The call will be available at www.morganstanley.com or by dialing 1-866-431-2040 (domestic) and 1-929-477-0541 (international); the passcode is 400700. Playback will be available via webcast on our website. Morgan Stanley is a leadin.

Analysts’ Opinion of MS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MS stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for MS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MS in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $79.15 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MS Trading at -6.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -4.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS fell by -2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.75. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw -12.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from MORGAN STANLEY, who sale 135 shares at the price of $50000.00 back on Oct 05. After this action, MORGAN STANLEY now owns 0 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $6,750,000 using the latest closing price.

GORMAN JAMES P, the Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, sale 125,000 shares at $95.19 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that GORMAN JAMES P is holding 1,011,345 shares at $11,898,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +16.71. The total capital return value is set at 3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 0.84 for asset returns.

Based on Morgan Stanley (MS), the company’s capital structure generated 328.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.68. Total debt to assets is 27.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Morgan Stanley (MS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.