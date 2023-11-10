National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.90 compared to its previous closing price of 31.06. However, the company has seen a 2.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-18 that National Storage Affiliates Trust has underperformed the market due to the impact of high interest rates on its interest expense and its valuation. The REIT has room for future growth, a resilient business model and a healthy balance sheet, making it likely to endure the downturn. The stock is currently trading at a nearly 10-year low price-to-FFO ratio and offers a nearly 10-year high dividend yield.

Is It Worth Investing in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) Right Now?

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NSA is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NSA is $33.83, which is $3.7 above the current price. The public float for NSA is 76.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NSA on November 10, 2023 was 918.28K shares.

NSA’s Market Performance

NSA stock saw a decrease of 2.97% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.45% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.64% for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.80% for NSA stock, with a simple moving average of -16.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSA stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for NSA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NSA in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $35 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NSA Trading at -3.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -2.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSA rose by +2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.90. In addition, National Storage Affiliates Trust saw -15.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSA starting from Nordhagen Arlen Dale, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $36.92 back on May 26. After this action, Nordhagen Arlen Dale now owns 4,012,684 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust, valued at $923,000 using the latest closing price.

Nordhagen Arlen Dale, the Executive Chairman of National Storage Affiliates Trust, purchase 21,500 shares at $36.77 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Nordhagen Arlen Dale is holding 4,086,351 shares at $790,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.92 for the present operating margin

+44.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Storage Affiliates Trust stands at +12.93. The total capital return value is set at 5.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.16. Equity return is now at value 7.53, with 1.94 for asset returns.

Based on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA), the company’s capital structure generated 217.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.46. Total debt to assets is 58.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.