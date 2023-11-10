MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, MKSI stock has gone up by 2.31%, with a monthly decline of -19.41% and a quarterly plunge of -28.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.75% for MKS Instruments, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.80% for MKSI’s stock, with a -26.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MKSI is 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MKSI is $91.29, which is $23.6 above the current price. The public float for MKSI is 62.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MKSI on November 10, 2023 was 625.41K shares.

MKSI) stock’s latest price update

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.05 compared to its previous closing price of 69.11. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants David Ryzhik – Vice President-Investor Relations John Lee – President and Chief Executive Officer Seth Bagshaw – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Krish Sankar – TD Cowen Joe Quatrochi – Wells Fargo Steve Barger – Keybanc Capital Markets James Ricchiuti – Needham & Company Sidney Ho – Deutsche Bank Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the MKS Instruments’ Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of MKSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MKSI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for MKSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MKSI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $125 based on the research report published on March 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MKSI Trading at -17.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -17.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKSI rose by +2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.15. In addition, MKS Instruments, Inc. saw -20.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKSI starting from Henry David Philip, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $68.34 back on Nov 07. After this action, Henry David Philip now owns 11,073 shares of MKS Instruments, Inc., valued at $170,862 using the latest closing price.

Mora Elizabeth, the Director of MKS Instruments, Inc., sale 250 shares at $87.15 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Mora Elizabeth is holding 17,362 shares at $21,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.44 for the present operating margin

+38.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for MKS Instruments, Inc. stands at +9.39. The total capital return value is set at 9.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.96. Equity return is now at value -51.86, with -16.75 for asset returns.

Based on MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI), the company’s capital structure generated 115.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.55. Total debt to assets is 44.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.