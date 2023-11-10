MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) Stock Sees a-4.06 Decrease

The stock of MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) has gone down by 0.00% for the week, with a -0.96% drop in the past month and a 34.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.70% for MNSO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.04% for MNSO stock, with a simple moving average of 30.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) is above average at 31.58x. The 36-month beta value for MNSO is also noteworthy at 0.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MNSO is $206.34, which is $2.45 above than the current price. The public float for MNSO is 315.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. The average trading volume of MNSO on November 10, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

MNSO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) has decreased by -4.06 when compared to last closing price of 26.84. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that Does MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

MNSO Trading at -1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares surge +3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNSO remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.06. In addition, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR saw 139.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.38 for the present operating margin

+38.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR stands at +15.42. The total capital return value is set at 24.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.06. Equity return is now at value 22.36, with 14.39 for asset returns.

Based on MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO), the company’s capital structure generated 10.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.12. Total debt to assets is 6.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

In summary, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.