Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) has gone down by -0.83% for the week, with a -10.63% drop in the past month and a -16.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.30% for MAA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.39% for MAA stock, with a simple moving average of -18.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: MAA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: MAA) is above average at 23.93x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) is $144.50, which is $24.72 above the current market price. The public float for MAA is 115.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MAA on November 10, 2023 was 677.33K shares.

MAA) stock’s latest price update

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: MAA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.97 compared to its previous closing price of 120.95. However, the company has seen a -0.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that REITs are often seen as “bond alternatives.” But they really aren’t. I expect REITs to earn far higher returns over time. Here’s why.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MAA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MAA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $130 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAA Trading at -8.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -9.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAA fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.69. In addition, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. saw -23.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAA starting from SANDERS WILLIAM REID, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $115.74 back on Nov 01. After this action, SANDERS WILLIAM REID now owns 28,627 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., valued at $231,477 using the latest closing price.

SANDERS WILLIAM REID, the Director of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., purchase 200 shares at $115.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that SANDERS WILLIAM REID is holding 200 shares at $23,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.09 for the present operating margin

+34.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. stands at +31.54. The total capital return value is set at 5.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.21. Equity return is now at value 9.66, with 5.16 for asset returns.

Based on Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA), the company’s capital structure generated 73.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.44. Total debt to assets is 39.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.