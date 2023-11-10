Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Matrix Service Co. (NASDAQ: MTRX)’s stock price has increased by 4.23 compared to its previous closing price of 10.87. However, the company has seen a -4.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that Matrix Service (MTRX) could be a solid choice for shorter-term investors looking to capitalize on the recent price trend in fundamentally sound stocks. It is one of the many stocks that passed through our shorter-term trading strategy-based screen.

Is It Worth Investing in Matrix Service Co. (NASDAQ: MTRX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MTRX is at 1.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MTRX is $16.50, which is $5.17 above the current market price. The public float for MTRX is 25.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.76% of that float. The average trading volume for MTRX on November 10, 2023 was 214.39K shares.

MTRX’s Market Performance

The stock of Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) has seen a -4.47% decrease in the past week, with a -6.44% drop in the past month, and a 68.85% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.20% for MTRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.20% for MTRX’s stock, with a 55.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTRX stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for MTRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTRX in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $20 based on the research report published on February 19, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

MTRX Trading at 5.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares sank -3.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTRX fell by -4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.80. In addition, Matrix Service Co. saw 82.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTRX starting from HEWITT JOHN R, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Sep 29. After this action, HEWITT JOHN R now owns 487,891 shares of Matrix Service Co., valued at $90,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.71 for the present operating margin

+3.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matrix Service Co. stands at -6.59. The total capital return value is set at -15.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.06. Equity return is now at value -25.59, with -12.45 for asset returns.

Based on Matrix Service Co. (MTRX), the company’s capital structure generated 19.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.29. Total debt to assets is 8.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.