Marcus Corp. (MCS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Marcus Corp. (NYSE: MCS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 594.86x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MCS is at 1.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MCS is $21.00, which is $5.95 above the current market price. The public float for MCS is 23.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.51% of that float. The average trading volume for MCS on November 10, 2023 was 207.83K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

MCS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Marcus Corp. (NYSE: MCS) has decreased by -1.38 when compared to last closing price of 15.26.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Top-ranked small-cap value stocks like Lifetime Brands (LCUT), Ryerson (RYI), Strattec Security (STRT), Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) and The Marcus (MCS) are likely to be winners in the near term.

MCS’s Market Performance

Marcus Corp. (MCS) has seen a -1.63% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.40% decline in the past month and a -7.50% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for MCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.50% for MCS’s stock, with a -3.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for MCS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MCS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $24 based on the research report published on January 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MCS Trading at -1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares sank -4.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCS fell by -1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.40. In addition, Marcus Corp. saw 4.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCS starting from OLSON BRUCE J, who sale 3,451 shares at the price of $14.00 back on Dec 28. After this action, OLSON BRUCE J now owns 1,618 shares of Marcus Corp., valued at $48,324 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.45 for the present operating margin

+25.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marcus Corp. stands at -1.77. The total capital return value is set at 1.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.39. Equity return is now at value 1.49, with 0.64 for asset returns.

Based on Marcus Corp. (MCS), the company’s capital structure generated 89.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.20. Total debt to assets is 38.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marcus Corp. (MCS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.