Make Informed Decisions with West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) Stock Updates

The stock of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) has seen a 2.53% increase in the past week, with a -14.32% drop in the past month, and a -14.87% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for WST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.37% for WST’s stock, with a -5.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST) Right Now?

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WST is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WST is $394.63, which is $58.58 above the current market price. The public float for WST is 73.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.48% of that float. The average trading volume for WST on November 10, 2023 was 350.03K shares.

WST) stock’s latest price update

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.68 in relation to its previous close of 345.30. However, the company has experienced a 2.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-01 that EXTON, Pa., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that it will present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference in London, UK on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM GBT. It will also hold a fireside chat at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, TN on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST.

Analysts’ Opinion of WST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WST stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WST in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $405 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WST Trading at -9.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -12.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WST rose by +2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $348.97. In addition, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. saw 42.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WST starting from Witherspoon Charles, who sale 1,190 shares at the price of $322.37 back on Oct 31. After this action, Witherspoon Charles now owns 1,835 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., valued at $383,623 using the latest closing price.

Favorite Annette F, the Sr. VP & Chief HR Officer of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $414.64 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Favorite Annette F is holding 14,877 shares at $829,277 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.46 for the present operating margin

+39.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. stands at +20.30. The total capital return value is set at 26.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.96. Equity return is now at value 20.96, with 15.82 for asset returns.

Based on West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST), the company’s capital structure generated 11.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.59. Total debt to assets is 8.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.