Magic Empire Global Ltd (MEGL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ: MEGL) has increased by 3.65 when compared to last closing price of 0.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.12% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-21 that Despite the opacity of China’s economy, small-cap Chinese stocks continue to attract attention, according to Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders.
Is It Worth Investing in Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ: MEGL) Right Now?
and a 36-month beta value of 3.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
The public float for MEGL is 8.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.53% of that float. On November 10, 2023, the average trading volume of MEGL was 114.21K shares.
MEGL’s Market Performance
The stock of Magic Empire Global Ltd (MEGL) has seen a -0.12% decrease in the past week, with a -17.44% drop in the past month, and a -31.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.08% for MEGL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.50% for MEGL stock, with a simple moving average of -45.30% for the last 200 days.
MEGL Trading at -20.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought MEGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.37% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 8.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.90%, as shares sank -15.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.00% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, MEGL fell by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9021. In addition, Magic Empire Global Ltd saw -33.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Conclusion
To sum up, Magic Empire Global Ltd (MEGL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.