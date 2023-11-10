Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LIND)’s stock price has plunge by -12.99relation to previous closing price of 6.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.67% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Craig Felenstein – CFO Sven-Olof Lindblad – Founder, CEO and Co-Chair Conference Call Participants Steve Wieczynski – Stifel Alex Fuhrman – Craig-Hallum Capital Operator Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Lindblad Expeditions Report 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results. My name is Chach, and I’ll be the coordinator for your call today.

Is It Worth Investing in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LIND) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LIND is 2.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for LIND is $13.67, which is $7.71 above the current price. The public float for LIND is 35.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LIND on November 10, 2023 was 309.92K shares.

LIND’s Market Performance

The stock of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) has seen a -0.67% decrease in the past week, with a -16.76% drop in the past month, and a -43.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.23% for LIND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.49% for LIND’s stock, with a -37.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LIND Trading at -17.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.73%, as shares sank -12.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIND fell by -0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.33. In addition, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc saw -22.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIND starting from Lindblad Sven-Olof, who sale 15,265 shares at the price of $12.05 back on Jul 28. After this action, Lindblad Sven-Olof now owns 11,858,293 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc, valued at $183,940 using the latest closing price.

Lindblad Sven-Olof, the Director of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc, sale 2,850 shares at $12.05 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Lindblad Sven-Olof is holding 11,673,558 shares at $34,353 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.96 for the present operating margin

+22.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc stands at -26.42. The total capital return value is set at -12.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.