Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LGND) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LGND) has seen a 5.46% increase in the past week, with a -7.19% drop in the past month, and a -18.71% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.93% for LGND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.42% for LGND’s stock, with a -20.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGND) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGND) is above average at 37.65x. The 36-month beta value for LGND is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LGND is $112.67, which is $58.03 above than the current price. The public float for LGND is 16.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.18% of that float. The average trading volume of LGND on November 10, 2023 was 98.04K shares.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGND)’s stock price has plunge by 4.61relation to previous closing price of 52.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.46% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that After impressive quarterly results on Wednesday, here are two highly-ranked Zacks Medical sector stocks that investors may want to consider.

Analysts’ Opinion of LGND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LGND stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for LGND by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LGND in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $200 based on the research report published on April 14, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

LGND Trading at -5.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares sank -1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGND rose by +5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.80. In addition, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw -18.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LGND starting from Davis Todd C, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $59.38 back on Sep 22. After this action, Davis Todd C now owns 73,090 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $237,529 using the latest closing price.

KOZARICH JOHN W, the Director of Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc., sale 4,444 shares at $77.20 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that KOZARICH JOHN W is holding 38,488 shares at $343,081 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LGND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.54 for the present operating margin

+60.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at -2.66. The total capital return value is set at 1.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.59. Equity return is now at value 4.33, with 3.46 for asset returns.

Based on Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LGND), the company’s capital structure generated 14.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.81. Total debt to assets is 11.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

In summary, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LGND) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.