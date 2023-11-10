LendingClub Corp (LC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) has dropped by -2.91 compared to previous close of 5.49. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-11-09 that LendingClub has crossed the $1 billion mark in personal loans sold through its Structured Loan Certificates Program (SLCLC Program) since the launch of that program in April. The company expects to double this volume to $2 billion over the next six months as it continues to scale, LendingClub said in a Thursday (Nov. 9) press release.

Is It Worth Investing in LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) is above average at 10.88x. The 36-month beta value for LC is also noteworthy at 1.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for LC is $9.19, which is $3.86 above than the current price. The public float for LC is 105.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.14% of that float. The average trading volume of LC on November 10, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

LC’s Market Performance

LC stock saw a decrease of -4.14% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.42% and a quarterly a decrease of -27.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.63% for LendingClub Corp (LC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.22% for LC’s stock, with a -31.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $13.50 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LC Trading at -10.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LC fell by -4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.39. In addition, LendingClub Corp saw -39.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LC starting from Selleck Erin, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.24 back on Oct 31. After this action, Selleck Erin now owns 45,135 shares of LendingClub Corp, valued at $52,425 using the latest closing price.

Morris John C., the Director of LendingClub Corp, purchase 10,000 shares at $5.23 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Morris John C. is holding 183,667 shares at $52,283 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.88 for the present operating margin

+91.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for LendingClub Corp stands at +22.97. The total capital return value is set at 11.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.11. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 0.69 for asset returns.

Based on LendingClub Corp (LC), the company’s capital structure generated 17.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.13. Total debt to assets is 2.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -122.20.

Conclusion

In summary, LendingClub Corp (LC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.