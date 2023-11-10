Lantronix Inc (LTRX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX) has increased by 20.00 when compared to last closing price of 4.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a 13.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Robert Adams – Head-Corporate Development and Investor Relations Jeremy Whitaker – Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Mike Walkley – Canaccord Genuity Jaeson Schmidt – Lake Street Tyler Burmeister – Craig-Hallum Capital Scott Searle – ROTH MKM Operator Good day, and welcome to the Lantronix Inc. First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lantronix Inc (LTRX) is $9.50, which is $4.64 above the current market price. The public float for LTRX is 29.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LTRX on November 10, 2023 was 118.64K shares.

LTRX’s Market Performance

The stock of Lantronix Inc (LTRX) has seen a 13.02% increase in the past week, with a 8.97% rise in the past month, and a 14.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.70% for LTRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.79% for LTRX’s stock, with a 9.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTRX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for LTRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LTRX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $13 based on the research report published on February 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LTRX Trading at 9.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.07%, as shares surge +12.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTRX rose by +13.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.34. In addition, Lantronix Inc saw 12.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTRX starting from BRACE PHILIP G, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.33 back on Sep 13. After this action, BRACE PHILIP G now owns 12,000 shares of Lantronix Inc, valued at $53,350 using the latest closing price.

PRINTER HOSHI, the Director of Lantronix Inc, sale 75,000 shares at $4.96 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that PRINTER HOSHI is holding 131,198 shares at $371,745 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.66 for the present operating margin

+37.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lantronix Inc stands at -6.85. The total capital return value is set at -5.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.73. Equity return is now at value -11.41, with -6.21 for asset returns.

Based on Lantronix Inc (LTRX), the company’s capital structure generated 40.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.72. Total debt to assets is 20.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lantronix Inc (LTRX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.