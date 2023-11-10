Lantern Pharma Inc (LTRN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LTRN) has increased by 33.21 when compared to last closing price of 2.80.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 36.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Panna Sharma – President and Chief Executive Officer David Margrave – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to our Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and all attendees are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LTRN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LTRN is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LTRN is $18.50, which is $14.77 above the current market price. The public float for LTRN is 7.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.08% of that float. The average trading volume for LTRN on November 10, 2023 was 25.88K shares.

LTRN’s Market Performance

LTRN’s stock has seen a 36.13% increase for the week, with a 14.07% rise in the past month and a -23.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.42% for Lantern Pharma Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.50% for LTRN’s stock, with a -20.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTRN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for LTRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LTRN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $32 based on the research report published on October 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

LTRN Trading at 7.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.21%, as shares surge +16.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTRN rose by +36.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.93. In addition, Lantern Pharma Inc saw -38.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LTRN

The total capital return value is set at -22.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.34. Equity return is now at value -26.08, with -24.21 for asset returns.

Based on Lantern Pharma Inc (LTRN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.09.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lantern Pharma Inc (LTRN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.