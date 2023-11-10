Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, KRNT stock has gone down by -3.31%, with a monthly decline of -5.52% and a quarterly plunge of -31.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.83% for Kornit Digital Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.50% for KRNT’s stock, with a -28.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for KRNT is also noteworthy at 1.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KRNT is $26.17, which is $10.42 above than the current price. The public float for KRNT is 49.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.16% of that float. The average trading volume of KRNT on November 10, 2023 was 455.96K shares.

KRNT) stock’s latest price update

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.14 in relation to its previous close of 16.43. However, the company has experienced a -3.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-23 that ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or “The Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionX and textile production technologies, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, prior to the market open.

KRNT Trading at -11.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares surge +1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRNT fell by -3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.09. In addition, Kornit Digital Ltd saw -31.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.10 for the present operating margin

+29.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kornit Digital Ltd stands at -31.75. The total capital return value is set at -10.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.63. Equity return is now at value -10.08, with -9.10 for asset returns.

Based on Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.91. Total debt to assets is 2.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.