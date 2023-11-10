Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Koppers Holdings Inc (NYSE: KOP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KOP is 1.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KOP is $47.50, which is $7.74 above the current price. The public float for KOP is 19.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KOP on November 10, 2023 was 104.26K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

KOP) stock’s latest price update

Koppers Holdings Inc (NYSE: KOP)’s stock price has plunge by 4.11relation to previous closing price of 38.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.37% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Koppers’ (KOP) Q3 earnings were driven by record sales from the RUPS and PC segments on higher pricing and volumes.

KOP’s Market Performance

KOP’s stock has risen by 6.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.04% and a quarterly rise of 1.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.07% for Koppers Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.76% for KOP stock, with a simple moving average of 12.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KOP stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for KOP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KOP in the upcoming period, according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $45 based on the research report published on May 10, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

KOP Trading at 4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +3.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOP rose by +6.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.96. In addition, Koppers Holdings Inc saw 40.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOP starting from Hyde Leslie S, who sale 10,452 shares at the price of $40.48 back on Sep 18. After this action, Hyde Leslie S now owns 50,386 shares of Koppers Holdings Inc, valued at $423,117 using the latest closing price.

Hyde Leslie S, the SVP, Chief Sustainability Offi of Koppers Holdings Inc, sale 2,351 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Hyde Leslie S is holding 50,386 shares at $94,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.15 for the present operating margin

+14.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Koppers Holdings Inc stands at +3.23. The total capital return value is set at 10.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.04. Equity return is now at value 20.05, with 4.74 for asset returns.

Based on Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP), the company’s capital structure generated 226.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.37. Total debt to assets is 52.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 221.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.