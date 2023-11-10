Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE: KRC) has dropped by -4.86 compared to previous close of 29.83. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that Kilroy Realty shares have lost over one-third of their value due to concerns about remote working and rental demand in the office sector. The company’s Q3 earnings beat expectations, but property costs and interest expenses have increased, offsetting higher revenue. Kilroy’s balance sheet is well-structured, but the decline in demand for office space remains a challenge, with declining occupancy and leasing activity likely to reduce cash flow over time.

Is It Worth Investing in Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE: KRC) Right Now?

Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE: KRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for KRC is at 0.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KRC is $41.14, which is $12.76 above the current market price. The public float for KRC is 115.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.90% of that float. The average trading volume for KRC on November 10, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

KRC’s Market Performance

KRC stock saw a decrease of -6.52% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.27% and a quarterly a decrease of -22.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.70% for Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.55% for KRC’s stock, with a -12.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for KRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $35 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KRC Trading at -11.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares sank -5.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRC fell by -6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.34. In addition, Kilroy Realty Corp. saw -26.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRC starting from Roth Heidi Rena, who sale 4,200 shares at the price of $31.78 back on Nov 03. After this action, Roth Heidi Rena now owns 58,127 shares of Kilroy Realty Corp., valued at $133,471 using the latest closing price.

Roth Heidi Rena sale 4,300 shares at $31.70 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Roth Heidi Rena is holding 61,608 shares at $136,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.60 for the present operating margin

+38.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kilroy Realty Corp. stands at +21.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.37. Equity return is now at value 3.98, with 1.96 for asset returns.

Based on Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC), the company’s capital structure generated 81.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.87. Total debt to assets is 40.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.