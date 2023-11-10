Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.31 in comparison to its previous close of 124.79, however, the company has experienced a -1.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Here, we pick four tech stocks, WIX, DELL, KEYS and TWOU, which are likely to pull off a beat this earnings season.

Is It Worth Investing in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) is above average at 19.36x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) is $164.38, which is $42.47 above the current market price. The public float for KEYS is 176.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KEYS on November 10, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

KEYS’s Market Performance

The stock of Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) has seen a -1.05% decrease in the past week, with a -8.28% drop in the past month, and a -22.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for KEYS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.73% for KEYS’s stock, with a -19.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEYS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for KEYS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KEYS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $165 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KEYS Trading at -5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -6.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEYS fell by -1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.67. In addition, Keysight Technologies Inc saw -28.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEYS starting from NARAYANAN KAILASH, who sale 500 shares at the price of $165.00 back on Jun 13. After this action, NARAYANAN KAILASH now owns 26,169 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc, valued at $82,500 using the latest closing price.

PAGE JOHN, the SVP of Keysight Technologies Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $163.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that PAGE JOHN is holding 36,219 shares at $3,276,218 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.65 for the present operating margin

+63.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keysight Technologies Inc stands at +20.74. The total capital return value is set at 22.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.88. Equity return is now at value 25.63, with 13.55 for asset returns.

Based on Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS), the company’s capital structure generated 48.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.66. Total debt to assets is 24.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.