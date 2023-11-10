Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 548.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) by analysts is $25.67, which is $6.2 above the current market price. The public float for KELYA is 30.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.84% of that float. On November 10, 2023, the average trading volume of KELYA was 154.09K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

KELYA) stock’s latest price update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA)’s stock price has increased by 4.62 compared to its previous closing price of 18.61. However, the company has seen a 6.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Peter Quigley – President & Chief Executive Officer Olivier Thirot – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Kevin Steinke – Barrington Research Kartik Mehta – Northcoast Research Marc Riddick – Sidoti Operator Good morning and welcome to Kelly Services Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All parties will be on listen-only until the question-and-answer portion of the presentation.

KELYA’s Market Performance

Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) has seen a 6.05% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.58% gain in the past month and a 13.07% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for KELYA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.04% for KELYA stock, with a simple moving average of 10.65% for the last 200 days.

KELYA Trading at 6.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KELYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.21% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +4.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KELYA rose by +6.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.23. In addition, Kelly Services, Inc. saw 15.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KELYA starting from Dupree Timothy L, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $19.19 back on May 23. After this action, Dupree Timothy L now owns 37,044 shares of Kelly Services, Inc., valued at $76,770 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KELYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.41 for the present operating margin

+19.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kelly Services, Inc. stands at -1.26. The total capital return value is set at 5.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.62. Equity return is now at value 0.07, with 0.03 for asset returns.

Based on Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA), the company’s capital structure generated 5.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.40. Total debt to assets is 2.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.37 and the total asset turnover is 1.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.