Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) has plunged by -1.92 when compared to previous closing price of 34.30, but the company has seen a 0.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) is above average at 24.24x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) is $40.67, which is $7.03 above the current market price. The public float for JEF is 166.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JEF on November 10, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

JEF’s Market Performance

The stock of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) has seen a 0.57% increase in the past week, with a -3.64% drop in the past month, and a -3.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for JEF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.73% for JEF’s stock, with a -1.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JEF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JEF stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for JEF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JEF in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $40 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JEF Trading at -4.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JEF rose by +0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.05. In addition, Jefferies Financial Group Inc saw 2.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JEF starting from STEINBERG JOSEPH S, who sale 134,217 shares at the price of $35.79 back on Aug 04. After this action, STEINBERG JOSEPH S now owns 15,744,184 shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc, valued at $4,803,224 using the latest closing price.

STEINBERG JOSEPH S, the Chairman of the Board of Jefferies Financial Group Inc, sale 346,984 shares at $35.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that STEINBERG JOSEPH S is holding 15,878,401 shares at $12,379,695 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JEF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.76 for the present operating margin

+86.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jefferies Financial Group Inc stands at +10.40. The total capital return value is set at 6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.77. Equity return is now at value 3.45, with 0.62 for asset returns.

Based on Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF), the company’s capital structure generated 199.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.64. Total debt to assets is 40.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.