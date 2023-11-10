Inuvo Inc (INUV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Inuvo Inc (AMEX: INUV) has surged by 8.86 when compared to previous closing price of 0.19, but the company has seen a 8.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-01 that LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, will host a conference call on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and provide a business update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Inuvo Inc (AMEX: INUV) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Inuvo Inc (INUV) by analysts is $0.75, which is $0.55 above the current market price. The public float for INUV is 120.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.56% of that float. On November 10, 2023, the average trading volume of INUV was 260.74K shares.

INUV’s Market Performance

INUV stock saw a decrease of 8.68% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.80% and a quarterly a decrease of -18.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.37% for Inuvo Inc (INUV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.15% for INUV stock, with a simple moving average of -26.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INUV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INUV stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for INUV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INUV in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.25 based on the research report published on July 28, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

INUV Trading at -4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.75%, as shares sank -9.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INUV rose by +7.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1982. In addition, Inuvo Inc saw -9.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.73 for the present operating margin

+43.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inuvo Inc stands at -17.34. The total capital return value is set at -45.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.61. Equity return is now at value -60.84, with -38.05 for asset returns.

Based on Inuvo Inc (INUV), the company’s capital structure generated 2.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.17. Total debt to assets is 1.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Inuvo Inc (INUV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.