Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.94 compared to its previous closing price of 55.14. However, the company has seen a 2.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that Intra-Cellular (ITCI) third-quarter 2023 earnings and revenues beat estimates. Caplyta sales continue to drive growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ITCI is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ITCI is $77.54, which is $24.02 above the current market price. The public float for ITCI is 93.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.85% of that float. The average trading volume for ITCI on November 10, 2023 was 813.10K shares.

ITCI’s Market Performance

ITCI stock saw a decrease of 2.18% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.61% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.13% for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.75% for ITCI stock, with a simple moving average of -4.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITCI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ITCI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ITCI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $80 based on the research report published on April 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ITCI Trading at 0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITCI rose by +2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.64. In addition, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc saw 1.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITCI starting from Neumann Mark, who sale 42,393 shares at the price of $55.63 back on Nov 06. After this action, Neumann Mark now owns 29,700 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, valued at $2,358,152 using the latest closing price.

Mates Sharon, the Chairman, President & CEO of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, sale 44,413 shares at $54.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Mates Sharon is holding 1,050,309 shares at $2,405,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITCI

Equity return is now at value -27.74, with -24.17 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.