Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS) has decreased by -1.60 when compared to last closing price of 13.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET Corporate Participants Jonathan Schaffer – SVP of Investor Relations Lisa Utzschneider – Chief Executive Officer Tania Secor – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Mark Kelley – Stifel Andrew Marok – Raymond James Raimo Lenschow – Barclays James Heaney – Jefferies Brian Fitzgerald – Wells Fargo Jason Helfstein – Oppenheimer Ian Morel -Evercore Youssef Squali – Truist Justin Patterson – KeyBanc Cal Bartyzal – Craig-Hallum Matt Farrell – Piper Stanley Mark Zgutowicz – The Benchmark Company Tim Nollen – Macquarie Operator Thank you for standing by, and welcome to IAS Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS) Right Now?

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 252.61x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) is $20.65, which is $8.11 above the current market price. The public float for IAS is 54.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IAS on November 10, 2023 was 792.53K shares.

IAS’s Market Performance

IAS stock saw an increase of 14.17% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.26% and a quarterly increase of -3.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.91% for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.91% for IAS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAS stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for IAS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IAS in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $16 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IAS Trading at 9.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares surge +13.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAS rose by +14.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.18. In addition, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp saw 54.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IAS starting from Utzschneider Lisa, who sale 8,428 shares at the price of $13.81 back on Nov 07. After this action, Utzschneider Lisa now owns 125,929 shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, valued at $116,391 using the latest closing price.

Utzschneider Lisa, the Chief Executive Officer of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, sale 21,705 shares at $14.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Utzschneider Lisa is holding 107,129 shares at $318,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IAS

Equity return is now at value 1.04, with 0.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.