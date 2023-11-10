Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ILPT is 1.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) is $10.00, which is $7.27 above the current market price. The public float for ILPT is 58.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. On November 10, 2023, ILPT’s average trading volume was 617.70K shares.

ILPT) stock’s latest price update

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.46 in comparison to its previous close of 2.95, however, the company has experienced a -1.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-30 that REITs averaged a -7.14% total return in September and have fallen into the red year to date. Small cap REITs (-6.51%) outperformed yet again in September. Micro caps (-10.45%) continue to severely underperform their larger REIT peers. Only 9.74% of REIT securities had a positive total return in September with 34.38% in the black year to date.

ILPT’s Market Performance

ILPT’s stock has fallen by -1.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.36% and a quarterly drop of -31.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.91% for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.31% for ILPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.61% for the last 200 days.

ILPT Trading at -8.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ILPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.90%, as shares surge +7.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ILPT fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.58. In addition, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust saw -16.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ILPT starting from PHELAN KEVIN C, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.80 back on Aug 09. After this action, PHELAN KEVIN C now owns 8,500 shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, valued at $19,000 using the latest closing price.

JONES LISA HARRIS, the Director of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, purchase 50,000 shares at $3.77 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that JONES LISA HARRIS is holding 70,000 shares at $188,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ILPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.06 for the present operating margin

+45.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stands at -58.44. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.73. Equity return is now at value -14.13, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT), the company’s capital structure generated 540.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.38. Total debt to assets is 75.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 537.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.