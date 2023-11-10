HireQuest Inc (HQI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

HireQuest Inc (NASDAQ: HQI)’s stock price has plunge by -18.15relation to previous closing price of 15.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -17.68% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that HireQuest provides temporary employees to other companies, benefiting from the increasing number of men in the US not formally working. HQI’s franchise model allows for higher margins and decentralized operations, reducing the need for full-time staff. Although the future looks promising, the current macroeconomic situation and valuation make me opt for a ‘hold’ rating.

Is It Worth Investing in HireQuest Inc (NASDAQ: HQI) Right Now?

HireQuest Inc (NASDAQ: HQI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HQI is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HQI is $25.50, which is $12.51 above the current market price. The public float for HQI is 5.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.73% of that float. The average trading volume for HQI on November 10, 2023 was 24.60K shares.

HQI’s Market Performance

HQI stock saw a decrease of -17.68% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -17.63% and a quarterly a decrease of -29.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.30% for HireQuest Inc (HQI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.19% for HQI stock, with a simple moving average of -38.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HQI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HQI stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for HQI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HQI in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $29 based on the research report published on March 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HQI Trading at -19.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HQI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.47%, as shares sank -15.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HQI fell by -17.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.38. In addition, HireQuest Inc saw -17.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HQI starting from JACKSON EDWARD, who purchase 14,000 shares at the price of $18.12 back on Aug 16. After this action, JACKSON EDWARD now owns 2,616,906 shares of HireQuest Inc, valued at $253,660 using the latest closing price.

Hermanns Richard, the President and CEO of HireQuest Inc, purchase 4,000 shares at $18.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Hermanns Richard is holding 3,338,929 shares at $72,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HQI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.05 for the present operating margin

+93.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for HireQuest Inc stands at +38.69. The total capital return value is set at 27.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.55. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 11.29 for asset returns.

Based on HireQuest Inc (HQI), the company’s capital structure generated 28.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.11. Total debt to assets is 16.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HireQuest Inc (HQI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.