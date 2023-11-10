Himalaya Shipping Ltd (HSHP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Himalaya Shipping Ltd (NYSE: HSHP) has surged by 4.55 when compared to previous closing price of 4.40, but the company has seen a -1.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-30 that Himalaya Shipping Ltd. is in a strong position to capitalize on the dry bulk shipping market, which is largely inelastic due to a low orderbook for new ships and aging existing fleet. The management team and board of directors also have solid experience in related companies, positioning the firm to successfully deliver solid shareholder returns. Given the current market conditions and assuming a dry bulk boom similar to the 2000s, Himalaya Shipping’s shares could potentially increase from $5.33 to $32.2 per share, making it a favorable investment with a speculative edge.

Is It Worth Investing in Himalaya Shipping Ltd (NYSE: HSHP) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Himalaya Shipping Ltd (HSHP) is $6.50, The public float for HSHP is 33.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HSHP on November 10, 2023 was 130.80K shares.

HSHP’s Market Performance

HSHP’s stock has seen a -1.29% decrease for the week, with a -6.69% drop in the past month and a -19.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for Himalaya Shipping Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.51% for HSHP stock, with a simple moving average of -14.44% for the last 200 days.

HSHP Trading at -4.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSHP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSHP fell by -1.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.75. In addition, Himalaya Shipping Ltd saw -6.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HSHP

The total capital return value is set at -1.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.67.

Based on Himalaya Shipping Ltd (HSHP), the company’s capital structure generated 78.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.09. Total debt to assets is 40.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Himalaya Shipping Ltd (HSHP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.