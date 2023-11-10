Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ: GFAI)’s stock price has plunge by -11.14relation to previous closing price of 3.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -13.55% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-24 that Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI) said it has wrapped up a strategic debt-to-equity conversion, bolstering the company’s financial position. The company converted $13.4 million of debt and $2.5 million of accrued and unpaid interest into 2,947,150 restricted ordinary shares at a conversion price of $5.40 per share, representing a 75% premium to the closing price of the company’s shares on the previous day.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ: GFAI) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI) by analysts is $14.00, which is $10.81 above the current market price. The public float for GFAI is 4.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.57% of that float. On November 10, 2023, the average trading volume of GFAI was 281.36K shares.

GFAI’s Market Performance

GFAI’s stock has seen a -13.55% decrease for the week, with a -29.42% drop in the past month and a -35.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.73% for Guardforce AI Co Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.99% for GFAI stock, with a simple moving average of -56.12% for the last 200 days.

GFAI Trading at -22.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.05%, as shares sank -23.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFAI fell by -13.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.57. In addition, Guardforce AI Co Ltd saw -37.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GFAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.20 for the present operating margin

+3.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardforce AI Co Ltd stands at -53.85. The total capital return value is set at -31.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.43. Equity return is now at value -95.58, with -39.21 for asset returns.

Based on Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI), the company’s capital structure generated 147.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.62. Total debt to assets is 46.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.