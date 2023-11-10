Getaround Inc. (GETR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR) has plunged by -14.55 when compared to previous closing price of 0.22, but the company has seen a -14.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-24 that If you’re looking for the best penny stocks to buy today, you should be well-prepared to deal with high volatility. Whether it’s the latest debt ceiling crisis, pandemic fear reemerging, today’s Fed meeting minutes from May, or speeches by Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve members, there are plenty of headlines to contend with.

Is It Worth Investing in Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Getaround Inc. (GETR) is $1.25, which is $1.06 above the current market price. The public float for GETR is 11.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GETR on November 10, 2023 was 187.90K shares.

GETR’s Market Performance

The stock of Getaround Inc. (GETR) has seen a -14.12% decrease in the past week, with a -28.85% drop in the past month, and a -66.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.12% for GETR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.88% for GETR stock, with a simple moving average of -56.28% for the last 200 days.

GETR Trading at -39.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.26%, as shares sank -32.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GETR fell by -14.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2392. In addition, Getaround Inc. saw -71.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GETR starting from Fahimi Kasra Sy, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.14 back on Dec 15. After this action, Fahimi Kasra Sy now owns 35,571 shares of Getaround Inc., valued at $11,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GETR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-139.91 for the present operating margin

-2.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Getaround Inc. stands at -190.37. The total capital return value is set at -64.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -89.68.

Based on Getaround Inc. (GETR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,247.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Getaround Inc. (GETR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.