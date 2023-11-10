Geopark Limited (GPRK) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Geopark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) is 2.94x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GPRK is 1.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Geopark Limited (GPRK) is $15.83, which is $6.54 above the current market price. The public float for GPRK is 41.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. On November 10, 2023, GPRK’s average trading volume was 356.33K shares.

GPRK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Geopark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) has surged by 8.15 when compared to previous closing price of 8.59, but the company has seen a -9.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-23 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

GPRK’s Market Performance

Geopark Limited (GPRK) has seen a -9.01% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.93% decline in the past month and a -8.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for GPRK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.23% for GPRK stock, with a simple moving average of -13.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPRK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GPRK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPRK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $14.50 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPRK Trading at -6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares sank -10.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRK fell by -9.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.07. In addition, Geopark Limited saw -39.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.40 for the present operating margin

+55.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Geopark Limited stands at +21.38. The total capital return value is set at 81.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.51. Equity return is now at value 222.38, with 19.43 for asset returns.

Based on Geopark Limited (GPRK), the company’s capital structure generated 458.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.09. Total debt to assets is 54.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 438.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Geopark Limited (GPRK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.