Generac Holdings Inc’s (GNRC) Stock: A 9.20% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) has gone up by 3.50% for the week, with a -4.58% drop in the past month and a -4.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.92% for GNRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.20% for GNRC’s stock, with a -11.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) Right Now?

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 40.37x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) by analysts is $135.15, which is $32.31 above the current market price. The public float for GNRC is 61.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.87% of that float. On November 10, 2023, the average trading volume of GNRC was 1.31M shares.

GNRC) stock’s latest price update

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC)’s stock price has dropped by -0.91 in relation to previous closing price of 103.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-11-08 that This commentary first appeared on Forbes Great Speculations on Wednesday, November 1, where Schaeffer’s Investment Research is a regular contributor.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNRC stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for GNRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNRC in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $142 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GNRC Trading at -0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares surge +1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNRC rose by +3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.25. In addition, Generac Holdings Inc saw 2.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNRC starting from Jagdfeld Aaron, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $95.26 back on Nov 01. After this action, Jagdfeld Aaron now owns 592,690 shares of Generac Holdings Inc, valued at $476,300 using the latest closing price.

Jagdfeld Aaron, the Chief Executive Officer of Generac Holdings Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $108.24 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Jagdfeld Aaron is holding 597,690 shares at $541,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.43 for the present operating margin

+31.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Generac Holdings Inc stands at +7.67. The total capital return value is set at 15.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.16. Equity return is now at value 6.82, with 3.07 for asset returns.

Based on Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.47. Total debt to assets is 29.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.