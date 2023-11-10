G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.22 in comparison to its previous close of 1.46, however, the company has experienced a -17.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Will Roberts – Vice President-Communications Jack Bailey – Chief Executive Officer Andrew Perry – Chief Commercial Officer Raj Malik – Chief Medical Officer John Umstead – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Gil Blum – Needham & Company Dane Leone – RJF Anupam Rama – JPMorgan Troy Langford – TD Cowen Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the G1 Therapeutics Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call.

Is It Worth Investing in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) is $8.40, which is $7.06 above the current market price. The public float for GTHX is 42.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GTHX on November 10, 2023 was 555.75K shares.

GTHX’s Market Performance

GTHX stock saw an increase of -17.79% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.53% and a quarterly increase of -31.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.64% for G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.20% for GTHX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -50.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTHX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GTHX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GTHX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on January 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GTHX Trading at -6.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.52%, as shares surge +19.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTHX fell by -17.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4395. In addition, G1 Therapeutics Inc saw -75.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTHX starting from Velleca Mark A., who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Aug 08. After this action, Velleca Mark A. now owns 116,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc, valued at $119,974 using the latest closing price.

Bailey John E. (Jack) Jr., the President and CEO of G1 Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,719 shares at $2.45 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Bailey John E. (Jack) Jr. is holding 433,563 shares at $6,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-265.45 for the present operating margin

+92.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for G1 Therapeutics Inc stands at -287.63. The total capital return value is set at -71.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.31. Equity return is now at value -158.99, with -47.21 for asset returns.

Based on G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX), the company’s capital structure generated 121.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.92. Total debt to assets is 44.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.